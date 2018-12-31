Unsteady weather predicted for Kazakhstan Dec 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather, precipitation will dominate today in the majority of Kazakhstan's regions. Gusting wind, snowstorm and fog are forecast for some areas, according to Kazhydromet.

Fog and ice slick are predicted for Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Atyrau regions.



For will blanket Turkestan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions and at night in North Kazakhstan regions.



Gusts of wind in the East Kazakhstan region will reach 15-20mps.



Fog and snowstorm as well as wind speed increase to 15-20mps are forecast for Akmola region.



Ground blizzard and fog are expected in some areas of Kostanay region.