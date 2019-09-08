EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 08 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Unsteady weather predicted in Kazakhstan Sep 8

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather keeps dominating across the country today. Some areas will see thunderstorms, gusting wind, fog, squall and hail. No precipitation is forecast for western parts, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, a 15-20mps wind and fog are forecast in Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Akmola regions. Hail is possible in Karaganda region.

    Thunderstorm, a 15-20mps wind and squall are predicted for Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions. Hail is expected in Zhambyl region.

    Extremely high fire risk persists in Turkestan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, in some areas of Karaganda and Almaty regions and in southern part of Aktobe region.



    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!