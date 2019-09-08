Unsteady weather predicted in Kazakhstan Sep 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather keeps dominating across the country today. Some areas will see thunderstorms, gusting wind, fog, squall and hail. No precipitation is forecast for western parts, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, a 15-20mps wind and fog are forecast in Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Akmola regions. Hail is possible in Karaganda region.

Thunderstorm, a 15-20mps wind and squall are predicted for Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions. Hail is expected in Zhambyl region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Turkestan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, in some areas of Karaganda and Almaty regions and in southern part of Aktobe region.



