Unsteady weather sets the tone in Kazakhstan throughout Thursday

Unsteady weather sets the tone across the greater part of Kazakhstan today, August 29, bringing rains and thunderstorms, hail and squalls, and heavy downpours to the mountainous districts in the country’s southeast, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Weather without precipitations is expected in the west, southwest, northwest and central part of Kazakhstan.

The high fire threat is in effect in Abai, Ulytau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Zhetysu regions.

The fire threat remains extremely high in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, West Kazakhstan and Abai regions.