Unsteady weather to grip Kazakhstan throughout Friday

Unsteady weather is expected throughout Kazakhstan on Friday, September 6, bringing rain and thunderstorms, and heavy downpours to the country’s east, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

Ground frosts are forecast to form at night in Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

The high fire threat remains in Ulytau, Zhetsyu, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Almaty, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.

The extremely high fire threat is in effect in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Abai and Zhetysu regions locally.