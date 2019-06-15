Unsteady weather to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms is to linger in Kazakhstan for one more day, while the west and south are to observe weather without precipitations.

Wind gusting 15-20m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s and hail are to roll through Zhambyl region, Kazhydromet reports.



Fog is to coat North Kazakhstan region today.

Fog and hail accompanied by strong wind are forecast for Pavlodar and Kostanay regions.



High wind gusting 15-22 m/s, possible hail are expected to hit Akmola and Almaty regions.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is to sweep across Atyrau in the night, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions, up to 23m/s in Kyzylorda regions.



Fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.