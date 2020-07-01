Unsteady weather to linger in Kazakhstan on Jul 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains, squalls and hail may hit today Kazakhstan locally while the west and south are expected to enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Akmola region is to wake up to foggy streets. Wind is expected to roll through the region gusting up to 15-20 m/s.

Hail, strong wind and fog are forecast for Kostanay region.

Fog and high wind are to grip North Kazakjstan.

High wind is set to batter Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda regions. Squalls and hail may hit Kyzylorda region while Mangistau is to brace for dust storms. It is expected to hail in Aktobe region.

Fire threat remains high in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau regions locally.