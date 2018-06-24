EN
    11:45, 24 June 2018

    Unsteady weather to linger today in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal air shed brings today unsteady weather, rains and thunderstorms, high winds and hail to the major parts of Kazakhstan.

    Dust storms are forecast for the south of the country, while the west is set to enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.

    Winds blowing `15-20m/s, hail, squalls and thunderstorms are expected today in Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

    Strong winds are predicted to gust today sometimes up to 23-28 m/s in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fervent heat currently grips Atyrau, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Extreme fire risk is in place for Mangistau, locally in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan regions.

