Unsteady weather to linger today in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather fronts are set to bring today unsteady weather countrywide triggering off rains, thunderstorms, squalls and baffling winds, Kazhydromet reports. Patches of fog are predicted to blanket in the morning and evening.

Wind is forecast to blow 15-20 m/s in East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions. Wind gusting 15-20 m/s and dust storm are to sweep across Zhambyl region today.



The extreme fire threat is in effect for Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.