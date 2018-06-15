Unsteady weather to persist across Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 15. Only the west, east and south of the country will enjoy nice weather. Parts of the country will see occasional rains, stiff wind, and hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach up to 18-23 mps in Almaty region.



Probability of hail will be high in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.



East Kazakhstan will see patches of fog.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in most parts of Mangistau, parts of Atyrau, Kyzylorda, south Kazakhstan, and Zhabyl regions.