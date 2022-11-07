EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:15, 07 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Unsteady weather to persist in Kazakhstan Nov 8-10

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for November 8-10, Kazinform reports.

    «The atmospheric fronts will cause unstable weather at the beginning of the week. Precipitation, primarily snow, will hit across the country. Rain and snow areforecast in southern areas. Heavy precipitation will batter some areas in eastern Kazakhstan, as well as mountainous and piedmont areas of southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Fog and icy road conditions are expected at night and in the morning, while northern regions will see ground blizzards. No sharp temperature change is forecast,» the report reads.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!