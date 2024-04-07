EN
    12:44, 07 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Unsteady weather to persist in most parts of Kazakhstan

    Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast report for Kazakhstan in the nearest time, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to Alina Ismagulova, press secretary of Kazhydromet, unstable weather will stay in most parts of Kazakhstan, with rain to hit northern, northwestern and central regions at night. Rain will change to snow. Heavy rainfall will batter central areas April 7.

    She added that daytime temperatures will be at +20°C in western and eastern regions, +7+15°C in northwestern and northern regions, +12+17°C in central regions, +20+25°C in southern and +22°C in southeastern parts.

