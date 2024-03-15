07:14, 15 March 2024 | GMT +6
Unsteady weather to persist throughout Kazakhstan Friday
The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today unsteady weather, Kazinorm News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Rain and snow are forecast to fall across Kazakhstan, while heavy precipitations are to batter the mountainous districts of Almaty and Zhetysu regions at night. Weather without precipitation remains in the west and southwest.
High wind, fog, ground blizzards, ice-slick and dust storms are expected locally.