EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:14, 15 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Unsteady weather to persist throughout Kazakhstan Friday

    snow
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today unsteady weather, Kazinorm News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Rain and snow are forecast to fall across Kazakhstan, while heavy precipitations are to batter the mountainous districts of Almaty and Zhetysu regions at night. Weather without precipitation remains in the west and southwest. 

    High wind, fog, ground blizzards, ice-slick and dust storms are expected locally.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!