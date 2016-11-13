Unsteady weather to remain in Kazakhstan for a while

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Kazgidromet unsteady weather will remain in most areas of Kazakhstan. There will be scattered precipitation and snow with blizzard in all areas except for the west of the country. Patchy fog, icy road condition, and strengthening of wind to 15-20 m/s are expected.

In the south wind speed will be more than 30 m/s.

In Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions blizzard, fog, strengthening of wind to 15-20 m/s. In Kostanay and Akmola regions iced road conditions are expected.

In East Kazakhstan region there will be iced road conditions, at night scattered fog, in the afternoon wind 15-20 m/s.

In some areas of Karaganda region there will be fog, iced road conditions, strengthening of wind to 15-20 m/s.

In Almaty region at night there will be fog, iced road conditions, in the afternoon wind 17-22 m/s.

In Jambyl region at night there will be fog, wind strengthening at night 15-20, day 22-23 m/s, wind blast more than 30 m/s.

In Southern Kazakhstan there will be fog, wind strengthening at night to 15-20m/s, in day time 22-23m/s, wind blast more than 30 m/s.

In Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktyubinsk, Pavlodar regions patchy fog is expected.

In Aktyubinsk region there may be iced road conditions.

In Kyzylorda region in the afternoon in places it will be windy (15-20 m/s).