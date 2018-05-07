Unsteady weather to remain today in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Precipitations are expected today in the north, east, south-east and center of Kazakhstan, hail is forecast to hit north while the rest part of Kazakhstan is to enjoy weather with no precipitation. Besides, fog, increase of wind with dust storms are to be widely scattered, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind increasing up to 15-20 m/s, somewhere up to 23-28 m/s is to blow in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions. Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is forecast for Kyzylorda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, and Pavlodar regions.