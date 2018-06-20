EN
    08:42, 20 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Unsteady weather to stay in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsteady weather is forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan. Only the west and southwest of the country will enjoy nice weather, Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's weather service reports.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    Probability of hail will be high in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.

    North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog.

    Extreme fire hazard will persist in most of Mangistau region, parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

