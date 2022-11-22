EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:12, 22 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Unsteady weather with rain and snow forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 22

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts unsteady weather with precipitation (rain and snow) in most regions of Kazakhstan on November 22. Snowfall will hit northern, northwestern, eastern and central regions.

    Foggy and icy road conditions are expected across the country. Gusting wind will hit northern, eastern, southern and southeastern areas. Ground blizzard is predicted for northern, eastern and central regions.

    Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in mountainous areas of Turkistan, Zhetysu, Almaty and Zhambyl regions, as well as in the south of Almaty region and in the northeast of Zhambyl region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!