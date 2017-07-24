Unsupervised girl, 6, drowns in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A body of a 6-year-old girl has been found in a river in Almaty region today, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the body of the girl was discovered by rescuers in the Malaya Almatinka River in Medeuskiy district of Almaty region.



The girl was spending a weekend with her parents on the riverside. She was left unsupervised and reportedly fell into the river.



The police are investigating the incident.