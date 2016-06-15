EN
    14:49, 15 June 2016 | GMT +6

    UNT: 50% of Gold Medal candidates proved their excellence

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 50% of the candidates for Altyn Belgi (Gold Medal) proved their excellence at the Unified National Testing.

    "19 school leavers scored maximum 125 points at the UNT this year. Last year their number was only 5. Around 20% of the graduates or 16,565 gathered more than 100 points. As for the medalists, more than half of candidates or 2,453 out of 4,768 proved their excellence," Lyazzat Bolebayeva, an official from the Education and Science Ministry, said at a press conference in Astana today.

    84,000 school leavers applied for the UNT in 2016. 14,252 of them or 17% failed the testing.

    The average score across the country made 81.2 (79.4 in 2015).

