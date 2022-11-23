EN
    10:55, 23 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Unusual downpour hit Almaty last night

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Rare and unusual November downpour battered the city of Almaty on the night of November 23. The height of snow cover in Shymbulak reached 20 centimeters, Kazinform reports.

    According to the mayor’s office, 104 workers, 52 special vehicles and 27 water pumps are involved in liquidation of the rainfall consequences.

    The municipal emergencies department registered no flooding cases.

    Earlier, Kazhydromet forecast unsteady weather conditions for Kazakhstan for November 23, with rain and snow expected countrywide. Heavy snowfall is to hit eastern regions today.


