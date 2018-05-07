EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:04, 07 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Unusual traffic light appears in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another element of Smart Infrastructure aimed at ensuring pedestrian safety is being tested in pilot mode in Astana.

    A traffic light with glowing traffic light supports was installed at the Respublika Avenue, Astana Innovations' message on its Facebook account reads. Similar traffic lights are working in China, Moscow and Dubai and other large cities of the world. Besides, the system is equipped with sound system to help also visually impaired.

    null 

    Tags:
    Astana Transport Akimat Interesting facts and stories
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!