Unusual traffic light appears in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another element of Smart Infrastructure aimed at ensuring pedestrian safety is being tested in pilot mode in Astana.

A traffic light with glowing traffic light supports was installed at the Respublika Avenue, Astana Innovations' message on its Facebook account reads. Similar traffic lights are working in China, Moscow and Dubai and other large cities of the world. Besides, the system is equipped with sound system to help also visually impaired.



