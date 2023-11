ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Up-and-coming fashion designers have presented their A/W 2016-2017 collections at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty.

Fashion models graced the MBFW runways in the creations by Aigul Kassymova, Kamila Moor, Kiik, BRU, and ELENAREVA.

aigulkassymova







Kamila Moor









Kiik







BRU







ELENAREVA