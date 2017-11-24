EN
    08:33, 24 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Up-and-coming Kazakh model walks in Moscow Fashion Week

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Young model from Atyrau Dilyara Talgat took part in the Moscow Fashion Week, Kazinform reports.

    According to Veronika Koshmanova, director of the Atyrau-based fashion model school VERO KIDS, Dilyara is only 11 years old, but she is definitely not a rookie in the fashion business. She was honored to grace the runway of the Moscow Fashion Week in the creations of Russian fashion houses.

    Dilyara also appeared on the cover of the Russian magazine Fashion book.

     

     

    Fashion Kazakhstan Entertainment
