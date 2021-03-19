Up to 1 mln Kazakhstanis to be vaccinated in April

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Up to 1 million nationals of Kazakhstan are to be inoculated against the coronavirus infection, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi said Friday, Kazinform reports.

According to the Facebook post Minister Tsoi shared, the vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan is underway. 145,000 doses of the anti-COVID vaccine have been delivered to the regions of the country. 150,000 more doses are to be supplied as well.

«As of March 19, 2021, over 100,000 people have been vaccinated, including 63,000 healthcare workers, 22,000 teachers, 7,000 employees of the law-enforcement agencies, and 8,000 others,» the Facebook post reads.

Minister Tsoi stressed that there no complications have been registered among those inoculated. Some of those who got their shots of the vaccine experience immediate reactions such as fatigue and light fever.

In order to achieve herd immunity, Kazakhstan plans to vaccinate up to 1 million people in April 2021. «Vaccine is the most effective measure to fight the coronavirus infection,» the minister stressed.