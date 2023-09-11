Up to 1 thou companies with German capital operate in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar stated that there is a huge potential for increasing trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan is the leading economic partner of Germany in Central Asia, with over 80% of the total trade with the region falling on Kazakhstan. Despite challenges, the mutual trade between our countries last year rose, with good conditions in place for a significant increase in the trade turnover in the next year. Last year’s trade turnover stood at $2.8bn, a 25% increase compared with the previous year,» said Sklyar at the Kazakhstan-Germany business forum.

This positive trend has been made possible thanks to joint projects being realized.

«As of today, there are over one thousand active companies with the participation of German capital in Kazakhstan. We’re interested in further active work with German businesses to launch new investment projects,» said the Kazakh deputy prime minister.