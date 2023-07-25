EN
    Up to 10.5 thou Kazakhstanis treated for TB

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 10.5 thousand people are treated for tuberculosis in Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Tamara Duissenova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of July 1, 2023, 10,587 people, including 7,987 outpatients (75%), were treated for tuberculosis in Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh minister, the patients are fully provided with tuberculosis (15 names) and antifungal drugs, vitamins, and hepatoprotectors.

    Nearly 7 thousand people contract tuberculosis in Kazakhstan yearly.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare
