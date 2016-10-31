Up to 10 documents to be signed at SCO Summit in Bishkek
The following documents will be signed, she said:
- Decision of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states;
- On the report of the SCO Secretariat on the implementation of the Programme of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation of the SCO member states;
- On financial report about utilization of the SCO budget for 2015;
- On SCO budget for 2017;
- On the Report of the Commission of External Auditors of the SCO Member States to conduct an external audit of financial and economic activity of the SCO permanent bodies;
- On the list of activities for further development of the project activities within the SCO framework for 2017-2021;
- On the Concept of scientific and technical partnership of the SCO;
- On Action Plan for the implementation of the Agreement between the governments of SCO member states on scientific and technical cooperation for the period from 2016 to 2020;
- Joint Communiqué.