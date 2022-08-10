EN
    19:49, 10 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Up to 12 thou people left Kazakhstan in 6 mths

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The data released by the Statistics Bureau demonstrate a net migration loss of 5,057 people with 12,344 leaving while 7,287 people arrived, Kazinform reports.

    Those arrived from the CIS countries accounted for 84.5%, and those left 83.0% of the total number of migrants.

    According to the figures, the number of immigrants fell 1.4%.

    There was an overall migration gain in the cities of Almaty (+17,691 people), Nur-Sultan (15,753), and Shymkent (1,883).







    Photo: gov.kz

