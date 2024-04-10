Up to 1,500 military personnel deployed in flood control operations across Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours, over 1,500 military personnel, 104 military vehicles, three helicopters of the army aviation have been deployed in the flood control activities in the regions of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zhangulin, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

North Kazakhstan’s territorial defense brigade prepared 1,050 sandbags to reinforce the Yessil River embarkments in the area of the village of Zarechnyi near Petropavlovsk city. Teamed up with the emergency situations department and police personnel, they also took part in the evacuation of the village’s dwellers. In Beskol settlement, North Kazakhstan region, the military personnel of the 68665 military unit from Astana prepared 8,000 sandbags to fortify the perimeter of the village.

Another brigade together with the KazAvtoZhol company’s specialists continue working on reinforcing the by-pass road near Petropavlovsk. Two more brigades laid sandbags around the villages of Teplichnoye and Priberezhnoye as well as along the by-pass road. 100 militants are now working on fortifying the dam near Zarechnoye district, said Zhangulin.

In Kulsary town, Atyrau region, 187 military personnel of the territorial defense brigade of Mangistau region work in shifts to restore the dam and lay sandbags around the town. The same works are carried out by the personnel of other military units of the Zapad (West) regional command.

To eliminate ice jamming and reduce the burden on hydro facilities, military engineers continue explosions in the Zhem River 30km away from Kulsary town. A total of eight explosions have been carried out, added the speaker.

235 dwellers have been evacuated and around 29 tons of cargo transported by the military engineers of the Konayev garrison via the ferry crossing the Oiyl River in Aktobe region. In total, 817 dwellers have been evacuated and up to 50 tons of humanitarian assistance, property and cargo have been transported via the ferry.

To note, the personnel of the West regional command’s 30238 military unit are engaged in measures to safeguard the property of the residents of Keleshek settlement of Aktobe region left unattended. In addition, the West Kazakhstan territorial defense brigade is deployed in Zachagansk district of Uralsk city.

In micro district 6 they were engaged in unloading the humanitarian cargo arrived from Kyrgyzstan. Upon the instruction of the chief of the operational headquarters of Atyrau region, 300 naval personnel of the Aktau garrison were sent to Makhambet district to prevent the forecast flooding of settlements, said Zhangulin.

Residents of Dalabai, Tassuat and Tasotkel villages of Zharkainskiy district and the village of Zarechniy of Yessil district of Akmola region were reconnected to electricity with the use of diesel and gasoline-based generators of the military units of the Akmola garrison.

In total, up to three thousand military personnel, 173 vehicles, 14 helicopters, four military planes were deployed in the flood control activities in the period from March 27 to April 9. 2,359 people, including 745 kids, have been evacuated by the Armed Forces personnel. Up to 115 tons of cargo have been transported.