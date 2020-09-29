EN
    13:15, 29 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Up to 20 COVID-19 cases reported in Nur-Sultan each day - chief medical officer

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan’s chief medical officer Zhanna Praliyeva shared the COVID-19 numbers the capital has seen since the outbreak, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A total of 14,084 COVID-19 cases, including 8,645 symptomatic and 5,439 asymptomatic, as well as 540 unconfirmed cases have been registered in the city of Nur-Sultan since March 13, 2020, Praliyeva told an online briefing that taken place in the mayor’s office.

    According to her, there has been rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among people aged 40-65.

    She went on to say that in the beginning of the outbreak most cases of COVID-19 or 60.3% had been registered among men. However, in 8 months the number of COVID-19-infected women has risen and stands at 53% of the total cases.

    In her words, there are still 3 and up to 20 cases with more symptomatic ones emerging every day in Nur-Sultan city.

    She also added that there had been 3 asymptomatic cases registered among per-school children in June.

    The city chief medical officer warned that the city could bring the quarantine measures back in case people do not follow safety measures.


