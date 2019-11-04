EN
    16:57, 04 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Up to 200 cars stuck in snow in Aktobe region

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As many as 200 cars got into in a snow prison in Aktobe region, Kazinform learnt from the MIA Emergencies Committee.

    The incident occurred on November 4 in Irgiz district, on the section between the 1,153km and 1,240km of Samara-Shymkent road.

    A rescue team including the employees of the MIA, Emergencies Department, local police department, Kazakhavtodor LLP is working on the site. Evacuation points are operating in the nearest settlements.

