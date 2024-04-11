Up to 3 thou homes remain under water in flood-hit regions of Kazakhstan

3,497 private houses, 489 courtyards, 1,778 county houses, 55 buildings of different purposes remain under water in Kazakhstan, chief officer of the civil defense and military units committee of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan Yerassyl Saipash said during a briefing, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

As of now, 30 thousand people, three thousand vehicles, around 600 water pumping devices and vessels and 16 aircrafts are involved in the rescue operations. Since the onset of floods, over 98 thousand people, including 33 thousand kids, have been rescued and evacuated. 7 thousand people, of whom 3,364 children, are in temporarily shelters, said Saipash.

According to the emergency situations ministry, 3,497 private houses, 489 courtyards, 1,778 county houses, 55 buildings of different purposes remain under water in Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Floodwater has been pumped from 2,914 homes and 1,848 courtyards.