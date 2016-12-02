Up to 30,000 people to be included in amnesty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Approximately, 30,000 people will be included in the amnesty, according to Iogan Merkel, Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, who said it prior to a sitting of the Working Group of the Majilis on Friday.

The deputies gathered for discussing the bill “On Amnesty dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.”

“It is impossible to officially announce the precise number, because there are several categories [of those who will be granted amnesty]. For instance, criminal proceedings and court proceedings which are underway will be suspended. The same situation will be with non-grave crimes. Now, we cannot say precisely, how many people there will be by the time of enactment of the law. As per preliminary calculations, there will be approximately 30,000 people,” noted I.Merkel.

As reported earlier, the draft bill provides for relief from criminal punishment, primarily of socially vulnerable groups of people, including minors, pregnant women, women with minor children and disabled children, people with disabilities, old persons, as well as those who committed minor and non-grave crimes.