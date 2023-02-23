Up to 30% of Almaty buildings may collapse in case of strong quake, Emergency Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Ibragim Kulshimbayev commented on possible damages in the city of Almaty in case of a strong earthquake, Kazinform reports.

He said Almaty is one of the earthquake-prone regions of Kazakhstan. «It is situated on the 27 tectonic faults. Most of them are mountainous districts. Turksib district is the least quake-prone one. The others are situated on the fault line,» he told a briefing.

He added some 30% of residential buildings may collapse in Almaty in case of a 9.0 and above magnitude earthquake.

As earlier reported, a quake was recorded 424 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.

A 7.0 magnitude jolted Tajikistan, tremors were felt in Almaty and Shymkent cities.

Besides, Tashkent and other cities of Uzbekistan felt a 4.0 magnitude quake.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Kyrgyzstan.