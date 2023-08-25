Up to 400 teachers take part in August meeting

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – This year, the republican August meeting of educators under the title of Adiletti Kazakhstan: adal urpak, sapaly bilim, tabysty ult took place in a new format, Kazinform cites the press service of Akmola region’s administration.

Enlightenment minister Gani Beissembayev opened the online plenary meeting taken place with the participation of deputy Prime minister Tamara Duissenova. Over 12 thousand workers of education took place in the meeting.

The August meeting was devoted to different thematic areas, including development of summer recreation in Akmola region.

Addressing the participants of a conference title Zharkyn zhaz: bakytty shaktyn bastauy, Akmola region governor Yermek Marzhikpayev congratulated teachers on the beginning of a new academic year and noted that the traditional forum of the teaching community will be a start for new achievements and give the opportunity to representatives of different levels of education system to hold an interesting and important dialogue aimed at addressing different issues.

In his report, deputy chairman of the Secondary education committee of the Enlightenment Ministry Dulat Zhekebayev noted that changes to the legislative framework regarding children’s summer recreation organization are to be introduced.

The plenary session of the conference was addressed by representatives of the ministries of health, emergency situations, Kazakhstan khalkyna fund, UNESCO Bureau, Baldauren republican educational and health center, Almaty region’s Arman Dala kindergarten, and Nazarbayev Intellectual School.