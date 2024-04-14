Up to 4,800 homes under water in Kazakhstan

As of today, 4,870 private houses, 1,264 courtyards, 2,035 country houses are under water across Kazakhstan, chief officer of the committee on civil defense and military units of the emergency situations ministry of Kazakhstan Yerassyl Saipash said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Since the start of flooding, 107,119 people, including 38,457 children, have been rescued. 7,414 people, of whom 3,173 children, are in temporary shelters. 9.3 million cubic meters of meltwater have been pumped away, 1.9 million sack tares and 1.2 million tons of inert material have been laid. 35,339 people and over four thousand vehicles, 14 aircraft are deployed in the rescue operations, said Yerassyl Saipash during a briefing.

According to him, as of today, 4,870 private houses, 1,264 courtyards, 2,035 country houses are under water in Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions. Floodwater has been removed from over three thousand homes and around two thousand courtyards.

The state of emergency remains in 36 settlements of Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions.