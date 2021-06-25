Up to 5,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan daily

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The number of those willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus infection has increased 5fold in North Kazakhstan region in a week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, 1,000 people got vaccinated in the region per day last week, compared to 4,000-5,000 people per day this week.

As of June 25, over 99,800 people have been inoculated with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine. 5,486 people were vaccinated on June 24 alone.

It was noted that the number of those willing to get the vaccine had increased amid the detection of the more contagious Indian COVID-19 variant in the territory of Kazakhstan.

Earlier head of the regional healthcare department Kumar Kussemisov said that it is necessary to inoculate 311,000 people in order to achieve herd immunity in the region.