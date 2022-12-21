EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:41, 21 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Up to 57 thou jobs created in Almaty since beginning of 2022

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Up to 57 thousand jobs, including over 40 thousand permanent ones, have been created in the city of Almaty since the beginning of the year, Nazira Togizbayeva, head of the employment and social programs department of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In her words, most of permanent jobs have been created in construction, education, wholesale and retail trade, and temporary jobs in public and social area and within youth practice.

    Togizbayeva noted that this year eight job fairs including one for disabled people have been held.

    According to Almaty city deputy mayor Assem Nusupova, the employment rate is estimated at 94% in the city.


    Tags:
    Employment Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!