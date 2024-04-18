Up to 5,800 flood-affected families benefit from government support in Kazakhstan

Upon the Head of State’s instruction, work is ongoing to assess and compensate for the damage caused to Kazakhstanis as a result of massive floods, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

As of now, 13,577 applications have been submitted to the specially created regional commissions by the flood-affected residents of Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Abai and Ulytau regions.

A total of 5,803 families have received a one-time payment worth 369,200 tenge for a total of over 2 billion tenge.

877 families have benefited from compensations for material damage for 380 million tenge. 38.9 million tenge has been paid for the farm animals killed due to floods.

As a result of the evaluation, it was revealed that 794 homes are eligible for rebuilding, and 701 are fully destroyed. As of now, 197 families have received compensations worth 218.6 million tenge for housing repairs. 33 families were provided with new housing.

Construction of housing for flood-affected residents of Pavlodar, Karaganda and Aktobe regions has begun.