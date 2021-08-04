Up to 6,000 daily get vaccine against COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told a briefing about the vaccination efforts in the city, Kazinform reports.

Up to 5,000-6,000 people are getting vaccinated in the city every day. As of August 4, 2021 some 348,113 people subject to vaccination or 52% were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19, while 261, 309 or 75.1% of the population received the 2nd jab.

There are 83 vaccination rooms in the city.

Earlier she described the city epidemiological situation as unfavorable and explained why the city remained in the high risk COVID-19 ‘dark red zone’. Since August 3 the occupancy of the infectious diseases hospitals hit 69% and the capital moved to the ‘red zone’.