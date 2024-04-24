Up to 600 residents of flood-hit Kulsary town remain in evacuation shelters in Aktau

1,067 more residents of Kulsary town are placed in the evacuation centers in Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the administration office of Aktau city, 619 residents of Kulsary town remain in the evacuation shelters in the city. 162 more residents of Kulsary town found accommodation at their relatives or on their own in the city.

Over 27 thousand people have been transported to Mangistau region due to floods in Zhylyoisk district, Atyrau region, in early April. Zhanaozen town deployed 17 evacuation centers, Mangystau village - four, Mangistau district - 12, Karakiinskiy and Tupkaraganskiy districts – 6 each, and Aktau city – 17 to accommodate the residents of Kulsary town affected by floods.

According to governor Nurlan Nogayev, out of the 27 thousand residents of Atyrau region transported to Mangistau region, one-third returned home.