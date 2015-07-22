Up to 75% of convicts to be employed by 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Before 2018 Kazakhstan plans to increase the level of able-bodied prisoners' employment to 75%Kazakhstan, according to the official website of the Prosecutor General's Office.

General Prosecutor's Office together with the Interior Ministry takes measures to improve the employment of convicted persons. The result of this work was the development of the project "Employment in prisons - 2017". In this regard, measures are being taken to enhance the legislation and practice of employment, the production base in prisons. It is also important to attract businesses. The initiative of the General Prosecutor's Office found support in a number of regions of the country. Thus, criminal investigations departments and executive bodies have signed memorandums on joint measures for employment of convicts. According to statistics, at present, in correctional facilities operate 104 process units of small and medium-sized businesses with employment of more than 1,400 prisoners.