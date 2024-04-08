Up to 76,000 Kazakh citizens rescued amid flooding

Since the onset of flood season over 76 thousand people, including around 30 thousand kids, have been rescued in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

7,703 people, of whom 3,266 are kids, remain at temporary shelters. Rescue efforts are underway with the use of aircrafts of the emergency situations ministry, defense ministry and the national guard, said Yerasyl Saipash, chief officer of the Committee on civil defense and military units of the emergency situations ministry of Kazakhstan, at a briefing at the central communication service.

According to him, over 7,828 cubic meters of meltwater have been pumped away, 1,09 thousand sand tars and 996,1 thousand tons of inert material have been laid.

Nearly 16 thousand people and over three thousand vehicles as well as six aircrafts are deployed in the rescue operations.