Up to 88 thou people rescued from floods in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, senior officer of the civil defense and military units committee of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan Yerassyl Saipash said during a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Ministry, over seven thousand people, including 3,700 kids, have been placed in temporary shelters; 4,801 people have returned their homes.

As of now, over 88 thousand people, including around 30 thousand kids, have been rescued and evacuated by the civil protection services. 82,315 farm animals have been moved to safe areas, said Saipash.

23 thousand people, around 2,500 vehicles, 448 water pumping devices, 131 vessels and six helicopters are involved in the rescue operations.

Over the past day, the emergency situations ministry’s personnel and means have been deployed from city of Almaty, Karaganda, Pavlodar and Ulytau regions as well as 525 personnel and around 100 vehicles of the 58665 military unit of the defense ministry from Astana in North Kazakhstan region. The emergency situations ministry forces and the local executive bodies have pumped away over 8 million cubic meters of meltwater, have laid over 1.2 thousand sack tares and 1 thousand tons of inert material have been laid, said the senior officer.

Saipash went on to add that over 152 thousand kg of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the flood-hit regions. The humanitarian cargo arrived from Kyrgyzstan in Aktobe region and Kostanay city. Trucks with humanitarian aid are on their way to Atyrau and West Kazakhstan region.

The state of emergency was declared in 28 settlements of Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions.