Up to 90% of residents received 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Nauryzbai district in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 49,572 people have been given the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccines in Nauryzbai district, Almaty city, since the start of the vaccination drive, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Those vaccinated with the first jab account for 93.1% of the people eligible for vaccination in the district. So far, 34,911 or 70% of the eligible population have been given both jabs of COVID-19 vaccines.

The first to get the vaccines were workers of infectious diseases hospitals, ambulances, intensive care units, primary care, emergency rooms, and sanitary epidemiological services.

212 vaccination centers at health facilities, schools, culture and sports premises, markets, and shopping and entertaining centers run throughout the city.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.