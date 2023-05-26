Up to KZT11bn allocated for housing construction in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – There are 32 thousand people on the waiting list for housing in West Kazakhstan region, Nariman Turegaliyev, the region’s governor, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year, KZT11.3bln has been allocated for housing construction and provision as part of the national project ‘Strong regions are the driver of the country’s development’. The funds are to be allocated for construction of 15 apartment buildings, and 42 residential buildings in rural settlements, with a total of 2,377 apartments,» said West Kazakhstan region’s governor Turegaliyev at a press conference at the Central Communication Service.

He went on the say that by the end of the year, it is planned to commission 30 residential buildings, or 893 apartments. Of which, seven apartment buildings in the cities of Uralsk and Aksai, and 23 residential buildings expected to be built in rural settlements.

According to the governor, KZT1.7bn is provided for the acquisition of housing from the municipal housing stock for socially vulnerable layers of the population. With the funds allocated, it is expected to purchase 178 apartments in Uralsk.

«1,071 apartments are to commissioned for the citizens on the waiting list for housing,» said Turegaliyev.