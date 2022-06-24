Upcoming Avatar sequel previewed in Barcelona with hi-tech Chinese projection system

BARCELONA. KAZINFORM Before the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, a much-anticipated sequel to the 2009 award-winning sci-fi, in December this year, attendees at the 30th CineEurope convention here this week got a special preview, Xinhua reports.

With the China Film Group Corporation's CINITY advanced projection system, they saw a new trailer of the upcoming Disney blockbuster on Wednesday.

«From what I've heard from people's responses, they say it's like nothing they've ever seen before, and we're very thankful for CINITY for allowing it to be presented that way today,» Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer of the Avatar films, told Xinhua at the convention.

Launched in 2019, the CINITY system uses advanced projection technologies, such as 4K, 3D, ultra-high brightness, high dynamic range, wide colour gamut and high frame rate, to make films more vivid and immersive.

«The light levels, the brightness, we're creating Avatar at a high frame rate, and CINITY can do that when not every system can, and the light levels are a big factor, especially when you are doing 3D,» said Landau.

«We're pleased to work with Disney Pictures this time to show the new trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water at the most influential trade show in Europe,» said Frank Fu, founder of CINITY and vice chairman of the China Film Group Corporation.

CINITY has produced and released over 120 films in the past three years and has installed its premium large format system in 70 cinemas in China.

Held in Barcelona since 2012, CineEurope is the longest-running European trade show and convention for the cinema industry.