Upcoming constitutional referendum discussed in St. Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani MP Sultanbek Makezhanov traveled to Saint Petersburg to meet with Kazakhstani students studying in the Russian Federation, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

During the meeting with Kazakhstani students, MP Makezhanov filled them in on the key changes to the Constitution that are proposed to be voted for at the nationwide referendum on June 5.

Sultanbek Makezhanov noted that any reforms require gradual approach, emphasizing that each Kazakhstani should make his or her choice regarding the constitutional reform.

In conclusion, the MP stressed that the reforms put forward by the Head of State are aimed at democratizing the political system and enabling all citizens of the country to directly affect political decisions and build a New Kazakhstan.