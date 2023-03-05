Upcoming parliamentary election in Kazakhstan discussed in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with the Chief of Staff, Secretary General of the National Assembly of Armenia David Arakelyan and Armenian deputies, during the meeting issues of further development and strengthening of Kazakh-Armenian inter-parliamentary cooperation were discussed, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Ambassador Imanbayev informed about the large-scale program of political and socio-economic modernization initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular attention was paid to the issues of constitutional reform and the preparation and holding of the upcoming parliamentary election in Kazakhstan.

The Armenian side highly appreciated the ongoing political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan and expressed its readiness to make every effort to deepen inter-parliamentary relations at the bilateral level, as well as within the framework of international parliamentary organizations. Arakelyan confirmed the participation of the deputies of the Armenian Parliament as international observers at the upcoming parliamentary election in Kazakhstan on March 19 this year.

During the conversation, the schedule of joint bilateral and international inter-parliamentary events during 2023 was also considered.