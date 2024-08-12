Upcoming presidential election in the spotlight of Algerian Ambassador’s meeting with compatriots in Almaty

On August 10, Algerian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kamel Fenniche visited Almaty, where he held a meeting with members of the Algerian community permanently residing in our country, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The purpose of this meeting was to gather compatriots, listen to the appeals of fellow citizens "live", discuss their current problems, assist the embassy in resolving these issues and provide support in dispute resolution.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Ambassador Kamel Fenniche noted in his speech that the issues raised by the algerians of Kazakhstan and ways to resolve them will be sent to the central authorities of Algeria.

During the meeting, attention was paid to the importance of the upcoming presidential elections in Algeria, which will be held on September 7, 2024, as these elections are of key importance for a large African state.

According to the embassy, the elections will give the current President of the republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, an opportunity to continue the reforms that he began in all areas, especially in structuring the country's economy, to improve the welfare of the population and build a rule of law with real freedoms.

Photo credit: Screenshot

In addition, the purpose of the meeting was to strengthen the connection between the members of the community and their homeland, while preserving their traditions and strengthening unity with Algeria.

Today, up to one hundred Algerians live in Kazakhstan, many of them in Almaty.

People from Algeria are engaged in educational, diplomatic, commercial, and translation activities. Many moved in 1980-90 to study at our universities, where they stayed, creating families. Now the second generation of Algerians already lives in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Algeria (Algerian People's Democratic Republic, abbreviated ANDR) is a large state in North Africa in the western part of the Mediterranean basin. Algeria borders Morocco to the west, Mauritania and Mali to the southwest, Niger to the southeast, and Libya and Tunisia to the east. Most of the country's territory lies in the Sahara Desert. The capital is Algiers.

The state has large oil and gas reserves, most of which are exported to Europe and Asian countries.