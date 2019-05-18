​Upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan discussed in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Brussels Press Club hosted a press briefing by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium, Aigul Kuspan, on the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan, MFA press service informs.

During the briefing, Kuspan informed foreign and Kazakh journalists, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps and institutions of the European Union about the background of the early presidential elections, and also provided up-to-date information on the preparations for them, the election legislation of Kazakhstan and told about candidates for the highest state post.

“Kazakhstan will remain fully committed to all international obligations and will continue to pursue a balanced, multi-vector and pragmatic foreign and economic policy in accordance with its national interests and priorities," said Aigul Kuspan.



European media expressed interest in the upcoming elections in Kazakhstan and asked questions about the number of voters, the electoral age in Kazakhstan, the election campaign of presidential candidates, etc.

Aigul Kuspan also told about the polling station in the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Brussels, which will start its work on June 9, 2019 at 7.00, and announced the beginning of media accreditation for foreign journalists wishing to cover the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan.